Collaboration key to renovation of mid-20th century suburban home

Collaboration key to renovation of mid-20th century suburban home

According to Detail 9 Architects, collaboration is key to any successful outcome.

According to Detail 9 Architects, collaboration is key to any successful outcome, so taking on this project was a “great opportunity to partner with Secret Design Studio, Balwyn Builders and our fantastic clients.”

Secret Design Studio provided their mid-century expertise to get this project underway and we jumped on board to continue the design, documentation and contract administration, say the architects.

“A wonderful partnership has developed with our clients, who have a had a strong and clear of vision of mid-century modern design.”

The clients are expat-Canadians, who have made Australia their home and were passionate about the mid-century style of their home and became experts in mid-century modern renovating and furnishing.

“Our clients were keen to upgrade their dated mid-century home to reflect modern family life, whilst retaining the character of the architecture.”

Collaboration key to renovation of mid-20th century suburban home

The site provided quite the challenge noted the firm, “it has beautiful sweeping views across the outer east of Melbourne however it is very steep. The house also had several entry points, however no real sense of a focal point ‘front door’. One of the key goals was to improve access from the driveway to a formal front entry.”

“More living space for growing children and guest accommodation for overseas visitors were also on the wish list.”

Collaboration key to renovation of mid-20th century suburban home

“Taking the initial design work and partnering with our clients and Balwyn Building, the construction has progressed smoothly with only minor bumps to resolve along the way – a real credit to the builder,” say the architects.

Project Summary
LocationIvanhoe, VIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectDetail 9 Architects
