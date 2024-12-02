Coastal architecture for a busy, beachside location

Looking out on the Pacific Ocean, 8 Albatross is a pair of three-storey beach residences situated along a narrow, busy thoroughfare.

This project is all about context; the beachside location is critical to the design.

Design

The dwellings feature an array of vertical fins that serve a range of functions, including sun shading, privacy, curation of views, and to modulate the scale of the overall form.

The façade counters the variety of styles on the street by attempting to create a sense of restraint and the appearance of a singular, coherent building form. The building’s height is sympathetic and consistent with neighbouring buildings, while subtle articulations help bring the scale down to human level.

South-east Queensland’s subtropical climate is addressed by providing a strong connection to the outdoors through the façade, private outdoor spaces and roof garden. Views out to the Pacific Ocean have also been maximised.

Building products