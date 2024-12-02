Clyde Mews: Challenging the typical car-centric housing development

Clyde Mews consists of eight dwellings including six double storey, family-centric townhouses and two units, ranging in size from one to three bedrooms.

This project is the development of two traditional Thornbury housing blocks into medium-density housing. It provides an alternative model to the usual car-centric development of this type. Instead, it delivers a model that prioritises the development of community, shared amenity, sustainability and landscape. The dwellings have also been designed to maximise the site’s orientation to provide energy and water-efficient residences that are sustainable, comfortable and affordable.

SUSTAINABILITY

Water efficiency

The Clyde Mews development is equipped with a 30,000 litre underground rainwater storage tank that collects and stores water from the rooftops. This water is then used to flush toilets, fill washing machines and irrigate the communal gardens.

All dwellings feature water – and energy – efficient appliances, taps, showerheads and toilets.

Native plants are prominent throughout the Clyde Mews common areas and gardens, which are heat resistant and drought tolerant.

Solar power

Each Clyde Mews home is equipped with Canadian Solar photovoltaic solar panels, complete with Fronius solar inverters and monitoring system with a capacity between 1 to 3 kilowatts depending on the dwelling.

Sustainable and Recycled Materials

Clyde Mews is constructed using a variety of refurbished and recycled materials; from the timber board-walk made of recycled railway sleepers, to the communal mailboxes made using reclaimed bricks.

The outdoor timber decking of each dwelling is built using sustainably harvested timber.

Some dwellings also feature a reclaimed timber beam which provides structural support for the staircases and acoustic felt panels made from 60 percent recycled PET plastic, which are both decorative arid functional, absorbing noise and reducing sound reverberation within Clyde Mews.

Passive Heating and Cooling

Clyde Mews incorporates various passive design features, so each dwelling requires minimal energy to achieve optimal living temperatures. Utilising a range of passive heating and cooling techniques, each home features: