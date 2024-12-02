Melbourne based practice, Auhaus Architecture, has completed a new four bedroom residence in Ocean Grove, Australia. Positioned a stone’s throw from the beach, the design of Cliff House looks to make the most of the coastal site and incredible ocean views.

Built over three levels, the layout of cliff house is arranged around a tiered central courtyard. By wrapping the building around the site, the design affords privacy from the street while still maintaining a connection to the surroundings thanks to the large open courtyard space.

This area serves as an extension of the indoor space and allows continuous light and views throughout the house. Moreover, from the pool area, residents can see all the way through the house and out to the ocean horizon beyond.

The house appears on the landscape like stacked volumes.

The ocean-facing elevation is articulated as two stacked, elongated volumes, one sheathed in a fine skin of concrete, the other in hardwood timber that will weather to a pale silver.

In contrast to the wood, concrete wraps over and around the house, binding the volumes and opening at various points to reveal the inner workings of the house.

Inside, the residence is characterised by stylish finishes, pocket courtyards and moments of double and triple height space that amplify the feeling of light and air within the house