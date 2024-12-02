Clerestory House: Reimagining an inter-war heritage home

From the architect:

This project focused on the re-imagining of a solid brick inter-war heritage home as both a downsize for a retiring couple and a multi-generational home for additional members of the family. The house also needed to accommodate the gatherings of a large family cohort, many of whom live only streets away.

As a heritage controlled building, the design response needed to accommodate all of the expansion to the rear of the block. Externally the project involved the repair and refurbishment of the tiled roof, clinker brick façade and chimney while replacing original window joinery to a matched detail. New wrought iron gates were designed based on the motif of the original 1930s ironwork.

The extension has been completed in a mix of re-used and recycled clinker bricks with the new living space, topped by its lantern roof, differentiated in dark blue dry pressed brickwork.

Internally, the house provides a new interior that blends retained and refurbished heritage details with contemporary elements.

The house accommodates both a retired couple and an adult family member in connected but separate accommodation. An integrated apartment with its own bathroom, laundry and kitchen facilities is set within the house’s original master suite. The remaining sections of the house and a new extension accommodate the retired couple comfortably and with enough space to connect with the house’s other occupant and a host of nearby family when they choose to.

A full height walnut veneered hallway joins the original octagonal entry vestibule to the new clerestory topped open plan living and dining space, which centres the new home and provides a large light filled area to enjoy with extended family. A small snug off the main living spaces serves as a small intimate retreat for the couple day to day.

