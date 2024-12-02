Capturing vignettes of the Noosa Hinterland, Reitsma & Associates’ Clark Residence mediates between traditional Queenslander and the residential language of Wanaka, New Zealand.

The assured, understated detailing of the dwelling intentionally takes a back seat to the 360-degree outlook at the top of the property’s knoll. The kiwi clientele wanted to feel at home while away, with no compromises to be made on accommodating toys and machinery, and promoting an outdoor lifestyle.

The home is concealed by the site, revealed only once viewers reach the top of the knoll. The building’s form is characterised by its low roof and rectangular form.

The home’s location is unique; you don’t see it until you’re at the top of the knoll on arrival. Its low slung elongated form lightly touches the earth, almost blending into its surroundings, not dominating the unique Australian bushland.

Clark Residence’s layout is practical, with the core parameters within a long rectangle, sequential living, dining, kitchen. Stone is utilised throughout, doubling as the flooring and fireplace materials, while adorning the external panels. The kitchen is also intentionally spacious, with the preparation zone able to be sectioned off depending on the client’s preferences.