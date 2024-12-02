Chevron HouseThe design of Chevron House explores a respectful relationship between the existing single storey dwelling and the new two storey addition to the rear.
The design of Chevron House explores a respectful relationship between the existing single storey dwelling and the new two storey addition to the rear.
Overshadowing of both the neighbours and the private outdoor space were key considerations in the design. The design includes a new gable with the same roof pitch and lowered living areas.
Materials were recycled, reused and blended with new on site to provide subtle differentiation between old and new.
Project Summary
LocationSydney, NSW
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectKreis Grennan Architecture
PhotographerSimon Bullard