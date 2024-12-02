Charred Timber House is a robust family home, designed over a series of levels that follow the steep slope of the Ainslie site.

It’s signature elements are the Shou Sugi Ban cladding, which was beautifully installed by the owner, and a recycled hardwood slatted screen to the carport, which was made from the roof battens of the original cottage.

The house’s solar passive design delivers northerly light into all living areas and bedrooms, whilst carefully located southerly windows allow cross ventilation and connectivity with the adjacent well used neighbourhood pathway.

Delivered with attention to affordability, this home blends practical solutions with designed elegance.