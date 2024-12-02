Challenging the traditional coastal home design

A celebration of raw concrete and exposed brick, this home in Torquay, Victoria, challenges the idea of what a coastal home should be.

Brief

The clients, a retiring couple, requested a house that would be low maintenance, with the use of zoned living spaces and exposed concrete. They were also looking for a design that would make the most of the site’s 180-degree uninterrupted vies across nearby wetlands and sand dunes.

Design response

The contemporary design features raw concrete and exposed brick, which is layered with charred timber battens.

According to the architects, the design is a subtle reference to Palm Springs mid-century modernism and contemporary pavilion structures, challenging the idea of a typical coastal home.

Another key design element is the home’s large floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which open out onto cantilevered concrete decks that take in nature views.

Inside, the ground floor serves as the clients’ daily living space, while the first floor has been designed to accommodate family and friends.

The home’s orientation is crucial to the living experience. As the house is located on a north-east-facing site at the end of a cul-de-sac, there is complete privacy as well as maximised solar gain and protection from cold prevailing winds.

High insulation and robust materials also mean the house performs well and will be able to stand the test of time.