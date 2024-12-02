Celebrating nature in an impressive Byron Bay home

This impressive Byron Bay home is an ode to its beautiful surrounds, showcasing natural materials and framing stunning views.

According to the architects, the idea was to encapsulate what it means to live in Byron Bay. The result is a home that is relaxed and outward-looking, yet sheltered and warm, with robust materials and construction.

Design

All of the main living spaces can be accessed through the home’s central spine.

An indoor-outdoor space, the family room blends into the outdoor terrace, where doors can be left open for much of the year.

The kitchen has been centralised, enabling views to the recreation spaces.

Externally, the home’s central spine can be clearly viewed as it separates the two louvred boxes that act as the home’s focal point. According to the architects, the boxes frame views of the lighthouse and beach beyond, with linear dark cladding used to create a recessive exterior. The louvres were used to create privacy, security and ventilation.

Local Australian materials have been incorporated throughout, complementing the adjacent nature reserve and surrounding landscape.