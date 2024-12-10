At the heart of Carlton, In Addition has created the first Eva Home.

Working closely with the Eva team, the practice designed an environment that was thoughtful at every step and celebrated small daily rituals.

Carlton House showcases Eva's honest, design conscious and quality furniture in a way that is inviting and charming.

The brief called to create a retail environment that was inspired by the home and was warm and welcoming.

The space was designed to facilitate informal conversations between the Eva team and their customers as well as to encourage people to feel comfortable and relaxed as if they were in their own home.

Rituals of everyday life are layered seamlessly throughout the design, a place to pop your umbrella as you walk in, a place to pop your keys, a welcome mat and hooks to hang your coat.

Brightly painted thresholds invite customers to explore different living areas, from bedroom to dining and many more. Effortlessly imagining how Eva’s well-designed furniture for everyday living can become part of their home.

Stone plinths and custom joinery provide innovative ways to display Eva’s range or products as well as offer informal places to perch and admire the space.

Custom glasswork by Foolsglass creates artistic interest above the entry door and is a modern interpretation of the traditional highlight window.

Brass letters by Studio Tops greet you at the entry just before the opening of the glass paneled door rings the bell within.

Being Eva’s first ever bricks and mortar store it was imperative to capture the DNA of brand and create a design language that enables the customer to experience the brand in a physical environment.