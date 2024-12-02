Centred around retaining an iconic pitched brick wall, Thodey Design Architects’ Camperdown Corner project aims to intertwine old and new in a manner that future proofs all elements.

The wall, that faces the side lane and opposite park, is of heritage historical concern. What subsequently evolved from the constraint was the ability for Thodey Design to fuse old and new, showcasing and celebrating the building’s existing fabric, while enveloping a number of modern architectural elements around it.

The design team opted for a number of recycled materials and cladding, underlining the industrial surroundings of the building and Camperdown’s working class context. The practice has implemented a screened side entry, leaving the front heritage untouched and terrace typology in its original form. The side entry gives the occupants the ability to make a ‘grand’ entrance and do away with the enclosed, quasi-tunnel feeling associated with narrow sites and their entryways.

The rear garage and studio imitates the main volume, with its angular edges and forms providing a playful dance, celebrating the original pitched forms. The forms allow for a modern architectural interpretation, enhancing the existing structure.

The interior mimics much of the exterior texture, with brick walls featuring throughout a number of living spaces. Timber flooring, joinery and cabinetry add to the robust contemporary palette, with the main living space opening up completely to the backyard, transitioning seamlessly through interior and exterior with the implementation of a back deck.

Thoughtfully intersecting old and new, Thodey Design Architects have given Camperdown Corner a new lease on life. With a number of interior and exterior elements implemented, the practice has ensured the new elements are stitched seamlessly with the old, as opposed to juxtaposing them in a manner that would look as if they are unwelcome. The home, the subject of a contemporary rework, is now an inner-city home that sits upon its narrow site with conviction, and will remain the case for many moons.