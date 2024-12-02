Campbell Street House

A classic example of modern architecture, Chan Architecture’s Campbell St House, Kew is characterised by hallmarks of the contemporary, with clean lines, sharp detailing, and use of natural materials.

The dwelling’s front façade features handcrafted bricks and an angled ceiling which enables natural light to permeate through the heart of the home.

The main living and kitchen spaces are seamlessly connected to the internal courtyard through stacker sliding doors, which provide a spacious recreational area and a source of natural light, ventilation, and a green outlook for the main living space.

Moving towards the rear of the house is a home office with a direct view into a workshop dedicated to BMW rally cars. This well-equipped workshop can house up to four BMWs and boasts a double-height space with two vehicular car hoists.

Inside, the interiors of the house have been thoughtfully designed to provide each space with warmth and texture while maintaining clean lines with high ceilings. The materials used throughout the house include dark-stained timbers, natural marble stone, and a palette of neutral colours.

The Campbell St House is a unique and stylish home that perfectly blends modern architecture with the needs of a modern family. Chan Architecture’s expertise is clearly on show, enjoyed by its occupants well into the future.