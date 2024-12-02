Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

Cabbage Tree House

Refurbishing a single-storey brick dwelling in Brisbane’s south, Justin Humphrey Architects have looked to increase the functionality and contemporary aesthetic of Cabbage Tree House.

Refurbishing a single-storey brick dwelling in Brisbane’s south, Justin Humphrey Architects have looked to increase the functionality and contemporary aesthetic of Cabbage Tree House.

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

Upon first glance, it was clear the home was not properly taking advantage of its waterside viewpoints. Two new living spaces, located indoors and outdoors, make better use of the north-east aspect, and frame the waterfront accordingly.

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

The two living spaces spill out onto a timber boardwalk that cuts through the back lawn, continuing towards the jetty. The boardwalk forms part of the client’s brief, asking for a house able to easily accommodate extended family members for long stays and social gatherings.

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

Timber features heavily amongst the interior palette, floors, cabinetry and joinery all made from the material. White walls and warm lighting help to create an inviting interior that looks like a beacon from the shoreline.

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

A retreat upstairs for the clients was created by the practice, capturing views out across the bay. Operable glazing allows for the sea breezes to reach the interior spaces through the double height void. A new entryway on the dwelling’s south side creates a more logical opening into the house’s functional areas, while the timber screen helps to bridge the gap between new and existing.

cabbage tree house justin humphrey architects

Conscious of the fishing town history of the dwelling’s location, Justin Humphrey Architects have modified Cabbage Tree House to become a contemporary home without upsetting the apple cart. The design has led to a warmer, more accessible and thoughtfully configured home ready to host extended family members on a whim.

Project Summary
LocationSteiglitz, QLD
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectJustin Humphrey Architects
PhotographerStuart Starr & Andrew Duffin
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap