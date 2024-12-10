Logo
By The Sea

By The Sea

Nestled along the tranquil shores of Currumbin Beach on Australia's Gold Coast, the project seamlessly integrates the artistry of design with the serenity of its natural surroundings.

From the architect:

A masterpiece of coastal living, this exceptional development is an ode to the seamless harmony between architecture and the environment.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the homes feature a stunning façade adorned with white weatherboards that reflect the sun's gentle embrace. Crisp white battens elegantly serve a dual purpose: to grace the exterior with a touch of contemporary allure while providing refuge from the blazing western sun.

Inspired by the surrounding landscape, we've curated a materials palette that pays homage to the coastal charm. Genuine stone elements punctuate the architecture, anchoring the structure to the earth beneath. This harmonious combination not only adds visual depth but also resonates with the rugged beauty of the shoreline.

Step into a world of tranquility as you enter the mid internal courtyard. Designed to be a private sanctuary, it offers respite from the predominant southerly sea breezes, providing a calm enclave where you can unwind and recharge. Here, nature intertwines with architecture, creating a space where light dances on stone surfaces and verdant plants sway in unison.

At dawn, witness the breathtaking spectacle of the rising sun from the comfort of your home. The architecture thoughtfully opens to the easterly aspect, allowing unobstructed views of the ever-changing sea and sky.

Each day begins with a masterpiece of nature's creation, as the shimmering waters greet the morning light. Architecture becomes a canvas, nature the inspiration, of a life well-lived by the sea.

Project Summary
LocationCurrumbin Beach, QLD
Year2023
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerKristian Van der Beek
ArchitectHabitat Studio Architects
