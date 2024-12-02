Bureau Proberts director taps into Queenslander vernacular and personal history for family home

Director of Bureau Proberts, Liam Proberts has called upon his familiarity with the classic architectural style of the ‘Queenslander’ and the state’s subtropical settings to design his own family home.

Bardon House sits steeply on a wide, ridge-top block in the hilly suburb of Bardon, just outside of the Brisbane CBD. Amongst a sea of large gabled houses, the façade of the home is familiar. The angular textures that screen the house deliberately reveal shapes and frameworks that draw on its Queenslander neighbours as well as Proberts’ childhood experience of growing up in tin and timber cottages.

Proberts’ understanding of subtropical living experienced during his childhood has been expressed organically throughout the design of the house from top to bottom, with even its roof (made from Lysaght Trimdek sheeting) mimicking the characteristics of the sloped terrain.

“The Design is grounded in – and strongly connected to – the landscape and characteristics of its sloping site,” Proberts said.

The influence of the terrain on its design is in effect fundamental to its uniqueness, as it creates an illusion of the home’s size. From the street the residence looks like a flat, one-storey dwelling, but as you wander down the hallway the house’s three unique layers are exposed.



Angular textures create a new take on the 'Queenslander'



The hallway opens up to a view of the tree tops

The upper level of Bardon house encases the master bedroom, where seamless glazing and low-level louvres are used to compliment the natural backdrop in which its perched. Along the eastern side, the additional bedrooms possess full-height ventilation and privacy due to the protection of a screened façade which extends from the entry.



Full light hits the bedrooms with help from the large, angular windows

The middle level holds the main living area, where floor-to-ceiling length sliding doors around the space create a veranda-like thoroughfare. What is most interesting about this level is that its designed around an internal Japanese-esque courtyard showcasing classic Australian flora, complementing the dramatic sliding doors to create a natural balance between landscape and building.



The courtyard is one of the home's most interesting features.

Artwork: “The King is dead, long live the King” by Richard Dunlop (from Jan Murphy Gallery)

Exposed beams, panelling, screening and joinery elements made of dark, stained timber are used throughout the main living areas as features that compliments the exterior’s angular façade.

The lower level contains a relaxed family area and to continue the fluidity and connection to the landscape, it opens onto a terraced yard and pool at the site’s natural ground level of the sloping block.

The pool sits at the site's natural ground level beyond the slope

By maintaining a close connection with its natural, tropical environment, Bardon house is a contemporary family home that reimagines the classic Australian ‘Queenslander’ in a way that promotes longevity and sustainability.





PRODUCTS

EXTERIOR

ROOFING

LYSAGHT TRIMDEK SHEETING IN COLORBOND ‘MONUMENT’

EXTERNAL WALLS

HOOP PINE VENEER IN LIME-WASHED FINISH

DULUX, ‘LEXICON’ (QUARTER STRENGTH)

WINDOWS AND DOORS

BREEZWAY, ALTAIR LOUVRE WINDOWS

GAINSBOROUGH HARDWARE INDUSTRIES

CENTOR, PLY-CLAD SOLID INTERNAL SLIDING DOORS

INTERIOR

INTERNAL WALLS

TIMBER BATTEN SCREEN ON GALVANIZED STEEL FRAME

FLOORING

CAVALIER BREMWORTH CARPET SPOTTED GUM FLOORBOARDS

CLASSIC CERAMICS TRIBOO TILES IN ‘SMOKE’

LIGHTING

ALL EUROLUCE LIGHTING AUSTRALIA:

FOSCARINI BIG BANG SUSPENSION LAMP

FLOS EASY KAP DOWNLIGHTS

REGGIANI SUNNY LED TRACK LIGHT

FARETTO EXTERNAL LIGHT AND MULTILINE STRIP LIGHTING

KITCHEN

BOSCH APPLIANCES

BATHROOM

CAROMA:

LIANO BASIN AND TOILET

EPIC TAPWARE

CLARK EVOLUTION:

SINK