Melbourne-based practice Splinter Society has taken on many a bungalow project across the past 15 years, and as a result has become rather adept at overhauling the quaint, angled roof domiciles. The Bungalow 8 House is a reflection of this experience and understanding of the dwellings, which are known characteristically for their wide corridors, deep front verandas, textured plasterboard, and subtle timber detailing inside and out that references Japanese design trademarks.

Bungalow 8 has been renovated for a family with young children. Splinter Society are big believers in the bungalow as a family home, and were careful not to completely upend the layout of the house itself. The renovation is modest in nature, designed to celebrate the simple joys of suburban family life. Incorporating elements of sustainability, comfort and affordability, the house cites the contemporary principles of connections to natural light and green spaces to usher the house into a new era, responding to the needs of the modern day family without taking away from the practicality of the bungalow.

Driven by sustainable principles, the project is an adaptive reuse of the original structure that retains as much of the existing layout as possible, whilst adding an addition to the north to create more connected and comfortable living spaces. Using the bedrooms as a datum for separation, the new addition effectively turns the floorplan into a triangle of sorts, with the primary living spaces transferred to the addition. While working to contribute to passive heating and cooling, the angle creates a unique juncture between interior and exterior and frames views from within. The quintessential angled roofline is an affordable, yet striking device to guide the arrangement of spaces.

Extremely robust in nature, the design embraces complete functionality and practicality for a family. The layouts account for flexibility of spaces between public and private areas. Accounting for the young children, the house is indestructible, and will grow with them over the years.

Suspended from the bulkhead, a central timber joinery element adds significant storage, connects the kitchen/dining spaces and opens up to become integrated with the backyard. It also maintains the theme of timber that lines the facade, ensuring the house’s palette remains congruent throughout interior and exterior. Contemporary in its nature, the architecture promotes constant connection to landscaped gardens and carves away ample outdoor spaces to allow for exercise and safe areas for children to play.

The palette of timber, concrete and stone is natural in quality, and practical for a family home. The textural curation made by Splinter Society also assures the house is viewed in a contemporary light, without completely dismissing the qualities of the original bungalow stylings.

Bungalow 8 House has undergone a transformation that has not altered the fabric of the house. The simple and effective changes Splinter Society have enacted on the dwelling has brought the house closer to nature and natural light, ensured it is childproof, and allows for connection amongst family members and on occasion, their guests.