An audacious residential project undertaken by the Auckland-based RTA Studio, Buckleton’s Boat Shed is a thin, timber laden dwelling that sits on a site like no other.

Facing the south, the site sits just some 20 metres from the high tide mark, and sits 2-5 metres above sea level. When heavy rain hits, an overland flow path that runs across the site is prone to floods. Given rising sea levels and the dangers of climate change that brings about torrential rain, you’d be forgiven for thinking why on earth a home of this quality has been built in such close proximity to the sea, but if anything the project is a demonstration in courage to create a permanent residence in a place of uncertainty.

Channeling an ark that sits above the sea, Buckleton’s Boat Shed sits on plies that extend 12 metres into the ground that effectively mitigate the risk of coastal erosion, sea-level rise or overland flow, therefore making occupancy not dependent on the condition underfoot. A dry riverbed has been formed to control the flow path and native vegetation extends the natural landscape as a blanket under the house. While inclement weather may affect the surrounding environment, the fact that the plies sit so deeply within the earth ensures the dwelling’s longevity.

The home’s slender form was born out of the constraints of the site and opportunities for occupancy. Slowly rising to a wide elevated view over the beach, the home takes complete advantage of its beachfront locale. In order to ensure the dwelling is sheltered from onlookers on either side, two alternately orientated rectangles have been placed at each end of the site, with one frame tall and narrow and the other frame stretching wide like the horizon of the sea. The walls, floor and roof enclose the space between them, thus forming an opposing rectangular cuboid.

The shed’s interior mimics much of the outside, with timber walls and floors furthering the idea of the home resembling an ark. A restrained palette is juxtaposed with the striking tangerine spiralling staircase that allows occupants to enter the home. Dark window frames and warm hessian light fittings intertwine with the timber to create a warm and assured feel throughout the home.

Despite the dangers of rising sea levels and heavy downpours, Buckleton’s Boat Shed sits with conviction upon its unique site. The home, looking like a contemporary vessel, has been wisely set down upon the land, with RTA Studio ensuring it is built to last, irrespective of climate and conditions.