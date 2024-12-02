From the architects:

Brunswick House finds a synergy between disciplines and eras, coaxing the heritage character of a Victorian workers cottage into contemporary relevance through an alliance between interior and landscape design.

A dovetailing of new and old has informed the timeless refurbishment of two front bedrooms. Exposed masonry refinished wide-plank timber floors and classical joinery imbue an elegant modernity while a moss green palette is the first marker of an intentional fusion between interior and landscape design principles.

An understory of light and shade in the ground-floor bedrooms is juxtaposed by the sun-drenched airiness of the living and kitchen zone which directly activates the garden be-yond. A minimal design approach brings sophisticated resolve with a fully integrated kitchen at one end, a wall of operable glazing at the other and the clean, engineered precision of a stairway along the length of the space.

Highlighting again the common ground between interior and landscape are a curation of robust materials often used externally - green quartzite, timber and a bluestone boulder which serves to anchor the stairway.

A new first floor extension containing bedroom, ensuite and study nook is distinguished by cathedral ceilings and seamless symmetry, borrowing a sense of space through light, air, highly resolved joinery and floor to ceiling windows.

Brunswick House gently converses between inside and out via a design language that intuitively dissolves where one ends and the other begins while nurturing an atmosphere of cosy shelter.