Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Brunswick House

Brunswick House

Brunswick House finds a synergy between disciplines and eras, coaxing the heritage character of a Victorian workers cottage into contemporary relevance.

1a87cb28-05ca-41c7-8783-74e12cb2065a-FloorPlan.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

1b18e5bf-2705-47f9-83c3-9b004b7ccc35-BrunswickEastRe.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

3c9e686b-4cca-4af1-9755-f7f38b662025-BrunswickEastRe.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

5b73edef-1b18-4c8e-a2b2-ce8af2016883-BrunswickEastRe.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

93795206-19ac-4fc5-aa94-c5cee603128b-BrunswickEastRe.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

eec07710-c6f9-47db-b277-0f384b6d6270-BrunswickEastRe.jpg

sharestar

1 of 6 slides

From the architects:

Brunswick House finds a synergy between disciplines and eras, coaxing the heritage character of a Victorian workers cottage into contemporary relevance through an alliance between interior and landscape design.

A dovetailing of new and old has informed the timeless refurbishment of two front bedrooms. Exposed masonry refinished wide-plank timber floors and classical joinery imbue an elegant modernity while a moss green palette is the first marker of an intentional fusion between interior and landscape design principles.

An understory of light and shade in the ground-floor bedrooms is juxtaposed by the sun-drenched airiness of the living and kitchen zone which directly activates the garden be-yond. A minimal design approach brings sophisticated resolve with a fully integrated kitchen at one end, a wall of operable glazing at the other and the clean, engineered precision of a stairway along the length of the space.

Highlighting again the common ground between interior and landscape are a curation of robust materials often used externally - green quartzite, timber and a bluestone boulder which serves to anchor the stairway.

A new first floor extension containing bedroom, ensuite and study nook is distinguished by cathedral ceilings and seamless symmetry, borrowing a sense of space through light, air, highly resolved joinery and floor to ceiling windows.

Brunswick House gently converses between inside and out via a design language that intuitively dissolves where one ends and the other begins while nurturing an atmosphere of cosy shelter.

Project Summary
LocationBrunswick, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Size147 m²
Credits
ArchitectStudio Amble
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap