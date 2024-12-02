Modscape has been entrusted with providing a sustainable, modular solution for a new family home in the coastal NSW suburb of Bronte.

With an emphasis on high-quality finishes and attention to detail, the house boasts an impressive offset, cantilevering top floor structure that sets it apart from the streetscape. The palette mediates between sandstone and timber cladding to create a natural feel that complements the surrounding landscape.

The clients' desire for a spacious and functional family home was at the forefront of Modscape's design brief, with ample indoor and outdoor living spaces prioritised. To that end, the house includes a generous rumpus room with access to the backyard, as well as an entertainment deck that seamlessly connects to the ground floor living areas.

The master bedroom is a true highlight of the house, with captivating views of the sloping terrain behind the site. It also includes a spacious walk-in closet that leads to a luxurious bathroom. Meanwhile, the children's bedrooms offer an ideal balance of privacy and aesthetic appeal, with a cleverly designed timber screen providing both seclusion and an elegant streetscape.

Modscape's design perfectly balances form and function, with finishes and materials carefully chosen to create a cohesive and timeless aesthetic. The Bronte home is a true testament to the firm's commitment to quality and contemporary innovation.