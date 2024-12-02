Broadway, located in Elwood, is the name of the extension and refurbishment of an already existing, Edwardian-style home. Created by Foomann, the practice has added a number of new amenities to suit the occupants’ needs.

The clients and their two children are an active bunch that nurture a healthy lifestyle through consistently being outdoors and physically active. Foomann have made a number of changes to the building that have given their clients to continue and further this lifestyle, with a gym, swimming pool and room for a campervan all on the one site.

On the northern part of the site, a garage space has been replaced with a swimming pool that maximises its positioning around the clock, where it is consistently flooded with natural light. The two-storey addition sits in the south, with the new garage on the ground floor, and a gym, sauna and bathroom on the first.

The addition is only a fraction of the whole project. The kitchen has been revamped and bedrooms added to ensure each occupant has their own personal space. Foomann believed it was best to house the gym in the new addition, away from the residential spaces to differentiate from places of tranquility and activity.

The addition’s facade is clad with silvertop ash, which ensures it remains congruent with the timber facade of the original dwelling. The timber channels many coastal cottages and brings a contemporary feel to the building without contrasting completely against the existing home.

The swimming pool features a resistance-current system that gives the clients the ability to effectively professionally train at home. As a result, the pool has been positioned to be symmetrical with the steps that lead into it, in order to increase water circulation and effectively drive the current.

Housing a number of facilities that will foster the physical lifestyle of a young family, Foomann have smartly extended Broadway House in order to ensure its occupants don’t have to leave the house in order to get their exercise fix. The existing home and subsequent addition transition seamlessly into one another, fusing to form two volumes.