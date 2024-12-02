Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Bringing warmth to a cold, dimly lit heritage home

Bringing warmth to a cold, dimly lit heritage home

This project was all about improving thermal performance in a cold, dimly lit heritage home in Sydney’s inner west.

43388.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43389.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43390.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43391.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43392.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43393.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43394.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43395.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43396.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43397.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43418.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43419.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43420.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43421.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

43422.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

heritage architecture

This project was all about improving thermal performance in a cold, dimly lit heritage home in Sydney’s inner west.

To bring in more light and warmth to the home’s south-facing living quarters, the architects proposed the demolition of an old addition and the careful redesign of a new one.

One of the key design strategies was the introduction of an internal courtyard. The heart of the home was opened to the sun, where strategically placed concrete walls and hydronic heated flooring brought much-needed heat gain to cold zones. New awnings let in winter sun and the architects specified heavily insulated prefabricated wall and roof panels and double-glazed windows, to help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures.

The kitchen, dining and living are now warm in every sense. Reclaimed spotted gum flooring from the old addition was repurposed in cupboard faces and in a timber-lined ceiling above the kitchen. A striking cantilevered stair detail adds a sculptural element alongside the courtyard, but it also lets in morning sun, warming breakfasters’ backs as they sit at the kitchen bench.

heritage architecture

Bricks from the old kitchen were repurposed as another strategic thermal mass wall in the backyard. This doubles as a screen for a 1400L tank that supplies ample rainwater for the newly landscaped garden. A horticulturalist captured the clients’ love of Australian native plants here in a design that promotes birdlife and other local fauna. The theme continues into the internal courtyard where the blackened trunks of the iconic Xanthorrhoeagrass trees echo the architects’ choice of blackened timber cladding.

Project Summary
LocationLewisham, NSW
Year2017
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectAnderson Architecture
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap