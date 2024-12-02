Bringing the Victorian-era into the 21st Century

From the architect:

This project was a rear and upstairs extension to a double fronted Victorian terrace house in Hawthorn East.

The brief was to retain the character of the period home at the front of the house and design a spacious, light-filled modern extension to the rear.

Our response was to introduce a series of large skylights, light courts and highlight windows to bring natural light into the house, creating changing qualities of light throughout the day.

The kitchen was designed to be at the heart of the home, with an oversized feature island bench, subtle textures and fine black shadow lines to compliment the steel framed doors and large skylight over which allows natural light into the kitchen at all times of the day.

The living room was designed to be a more intimate space, with finely detailed steel framed doors which open the room out to the backyard, increasing the sense of space and providing flexibility depending on the weather and the social situation.

The rear external form features an upper façade of vertical timber battens which provide visual warmth, balance and fine detailing to the rear elevation as well as provide privacy to the upstairs master bedroom.