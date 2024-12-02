Design tricks and finishing touches: Dan Gayfer Design create space for Brighton East Interior

A simple interior renovation by Dan Gayfer Design combines contemporary and industrial finishes with detailing tricks to create a spacious and interactive interior for a recently migrated family.

Brighton East Interior involved cross-country collaboration between Gayfer (in Melbourne) and his Singapore-based clients who challenged him to repurpose their Victorian Californian-Bungalow into a flexible living space that met the hectic requirements of the family.

The material palette used for the renovation is a mixture of industrial and contemporary elements and combines with small architectural detailing to create a series of vibrant spaces, including a new kitchen, living room and two bathrooms.

In the kitchen, a polished concrete benchtop and galvanised tubing are contrasted by the warming touches of timber and pragmatic finishes like a tiled splashback and CASF Australia Corian benchtop.

Western Red Cedar lining boards from Cedar Sales were chosen by Gayfer to run vertically up one of the kitchen walls as a feature and, as a little trick, also combine with concealed hinges to create an ‘invisible’ kitchen pantry.

Recessed finishes like the countersunk stainless steel kitchen sink and Smeg Australia gas cooktop as well as the recessed-lip cabinetry also aid the seamless and smooth-appearing finish of the kitchen space.

A final feature of the kitchen is the horizontal tiled splashback tiled in Inax Yuki Border from Artedomus which, in combination with the Corian benchtop and cabinets, also match the white colour theme that is situated throughout the rest of the home.

In the bathrooms, it’s the geometries and smaller detailing that make the areas interesting and spacious. Round tiles were laid on both floors as a feature and wall-hung vanities and large mirrors provide the perception of spaciousness. Like the kitchen, finishes and junctions appear minimalistic and Gayfer used tricks like handle-free cabinetry, large mirrors and a recessed shower self to de-clutter the space.

Gayfer notes that this project was different for his team, mainly because his clients were less involved in the material specification process because they were out of the country for most of it.

“There were a number of challenging aspects of this project, none more so than the fact the clients were based in Singapore throughout the majority of the design and construction phases,” explains Gayfer.

“Many discussions were had over Skype however the clients put great faith in [us] to make the right decisions without having the opportunity to consider many of the designs components personally.

“As a result, all design decisions had to be considered at length in that the majority of design elements were determined by Dan Gayfer Design without the client having the opportunity to view materials, colours, finishes etc. in person.”

Gayfer notes that a key part of the brief was to create a home that facilitated easy movement and interaction throughout its various spaces. One way his firm achieves this is by pairing back finishes and using seamless surfaces. Dan Gayfer Design’s material choice also adds to this, and in combination with a few design tricks, helped the firm create an open space that will allow occupants to interact more easily.

PRODUCTS

CABINETRY

MAXI Plywood, Russian Birch plywood

MAXI Plywood, Russian Birch plywood with Film face (White)

MF Kitchens, Galvanised steel SHS tubing

WESTERN RED CEDAR LINING BOARDS

Cedar Sales, Screenclad

BENCHTOP

CASF Australia, Corian 12mm Solid Surface 'Glacier White’

SPLASHBACK TILES

Artedomus, Inax Tiles - Yuki Border

APPLIANCES

Smeg Australia, gas oven

Smeg Australia, recessed gas cook top

Sirius Brand, rangehood

Westinghouse, fridge/freezer