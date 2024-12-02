The demand for high-end residential projects continues to remain at high levels. While many are of a contemporary styling, Cera Stribley’s neo-classical design for Boxshall, located in the heart of Brighton, provides the comfort and spaciousness of a grand home amongst a residential precinct.

Holding 15 apartments across three storeys, the building will sit amongst the Middle Crescent residential precinct in close proximity to the Old Town Hall. The nearby parklands and tree-lined neighbourhood were referenced in the design, with historic baths, bathing boxes, yacht club, golf course and surrounding gardens all in close proximity.

“We made great use of the site’s vastness, elevation and north-facing light through the dynamic typology inspired by coastal rhythms and classical proportions,” says Cera Stribley Managing Principal Dom Cerantonio.

“Rectilinear lines and solid forms reference public architecture and convey a sense of authority, while principles from classical architecture are elevated with contemporary details. This established architectural language allows the proposed building to sit comfortably in its streetscape, while the contemporary detailing denotes a level of modern refinement which finds itself at home in the discerning neighbourhood.”

Myles Baldwin Design have handled the landscape architecture, with a layered planting approach demonstrating biophilic tendencies. The plantations interact with the warm, minimalist palette adopted by Cera Stribley, with grey, charcoal and bronze reminiscent of the nearby coastline.

Studio Piet Boon oversaw the interior design, drawing inspiration from the Brighton lifestyle. The Dutch practice created a modern and understated palette throughout the interior.

“The juxtaposition of light greys and charcoal hues define the base palette, blending in seamlessly with the natural environment while remaining sensitive to the architectural vernacular of the neighbourhood,” says Cerantonio.

Boxshall looks to acknowledge and celebrate the many architectural styles interwoven throughout Brighton. Cera Stribley’s design draws upon European, Victorian and Colonial styles to create an opulent collection of residences that tailor to Australia’s bustling high end market.