Centred around an expansive garden and swimming pool, Bournian reverberates around its external centre.

Designed by FGR Architects, the floorplan looks to layer the internal spaces to create a buffer between the street and the residents. Concrete and glass provide both privacy and a prismatic aesthetic.

High concrete walls adorn the entrance of the home, with the narrow floorplan organised around an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, with personal spaces and bathrooms flanking both sides.

The central living area can open up or close down to the courtyard, which features a paved terrace and is sheltered by a concrete canopy. The adjustable doors can either maximise entertaining space both inside or outside, or close and divide for optimum thermal performance.

Exposed structural elements maintain continuity between facade and interior, with timer and marble furthering the earthy palette inside.