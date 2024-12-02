Logo
bascombe residence MJA Studio

Boscombe Residence

Creating an elegant home characterised by industrial stylings, MJA Studio have devised Boscombe Residence, which looks to account for the busy lifestyle of a coastal family.

bascombe residence MJA Studio

MJA were advised by the clients to create a home both durable and tasteful, that would allow for the rough-and-tumble activities undertaken by the family on a daily basis.

bascombe residence MJA Studio

bascombe residence MJA Studio

The palette of materials ranges from smooth hard-lined, crisp edges through to textured recycled concrete and stone, creating a simple form and a floating presence. Timber sliding screens and external louvred blinds allow the house to perform as an extension of the outdoor living areas, or act as one large balcony.

bascombe residence MJA Studio

bascombe residence MJA Studio

bascombe residence MJA Studio

A box sits above the ground floor that comprises the children’s bedrooms, as well as a playroom. The box doubles as a shade over the outdoor areas and has operable shutters that increase cross-ventilation and privacy. Ultimately, the design is open and spacious, with the earthy interior palette mirroring both the immediate surrounding and industrial flavour of the facade.

bascombe residence MJA Studio

Project Summary
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectMJA Studio
