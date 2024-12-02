From the architects:

Booyong, crafted by The Sociable Weaver, stands as a beacon of sustainable living on the land of the Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation. With a 7.3-star efficiency rating, this home is a symphony of design and nature.

Upon entering, a private courtyard invites residents and guests to pause, connect with nature, and leave the outside world behind.

The home’s layout is a dance of interconnected spaces and courtyards, each capturing northern light to infuse tranquillity and warmth.

Nature guides the flow, with the main circulation weaving around a central courtyard, bringing the outdoors into the heart of the home.

Nestled in an urban residential context, the dwelling ensures privacy and protection with a protective brick and timber facade. The use of recycled bricks and charred timber cladding adds a unique touch, setting it apart from its neighbours while harmonising with the surroundings.

Sustainability is at the core of Booyong’s design. It harnesses passive solar heating, cross-ventilation, and thermal mass insulation to maintain a comfortable temperature.

Recycled materials, sustainable timber, and low VOC paint contribute to its eco-friendly credentials. Rainwater harvesting, water-efficient fixtures, and a solar PV array make it self-sufficient and eco-conscious.