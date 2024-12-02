Blushing Bondi

Acknowledging the art deco stylings of Bondi, Studio Weave Architects (SWA) has transformed an outdated brick apartment into a beach dwelling that intersects modern and classic era architecture.

After purchasing the two-bedroom apartment, the clients approached the practice looking to remodel the dwelling as a light air filled space, with cues to the local area and beach vibe. Due to the proximity of the lounge room to the kitchen, the space needed to be integrated – creating a more public space during dinner parties but also providing the opportunity for an intimate experience.

The kitchen area was a particular point of focus for the practice, seeking to define the space and connection between the heart of the home and living room. The joinery layout, mainly the island bench, ensured the transition was seamless. Curved corners soften this element – inviting people as they walk down the corridor to congregate around it. The wall joinery of the kitchen also flows into the living area. A high-level shelf connected the two spaces providing an opportunity to conceal a drop down projector screen, LED strip lighting and curtain rail.

To create a greater sense of space within the narrow apartment, a range of space-saving measures were used such as a concealed laundry, dropdown audio-visual screen and elevated furniture pieces. The bathroom has been brought into the 21st century and is now awash with natural light, and is clearly divided between a wet and dry area.

The wet area contained a bath and shower, with wall and ceiling tiles being contained by a brass strip which signified the change to the dry area. Terrazzo floor tiles connect the two spaces and continue the palette through from the main living area.

Contemporarily updating a 1970s apartment, Studio Weave Architects have ensured the dwelling is a reflection of the fresh, exciting aura Bondi possesses. The apartment acknowledges its art deco heritage, with a number of contemporary elements ensuring seamless transition between spaces and a clear differentiation between modernist flair and art deco grandeur.