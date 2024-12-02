Logo
blue magnolia biotope architecture

Blue Magnolia

Biotope Architecture’s Blue Magnolia seeks to elevate the elegance of a 1840s row house while celebrating its historic structural elements.

Located on an internal lot in Hobart, the clients purchased the home and subsequently made contact with Biotope. The practice devised an addition and looked to restore the existing dwelling through stripping back a previous renovation.

What has resulted is a dwelling reminiscent of its time period equipped with modern amenities. Plywood lining and thick stone walls are seen throughout, as well as visible upper floor patching that has replaced two stairwells.

Skylights create a light-filled interior which brings a sense of warmth to the space. The series of dark rectangular forms along with the internal stone patchwork underlines Biotope’s approach of contemporary meets classic.

Project Summary
LocationHobart, TAS
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBiotope Architecture
PhotographerTess Kelly
