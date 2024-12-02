Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Blonde House

Blonde House

Studio Tom has provided a second lease on life for Blonde House, a blonde-bricked mid-century gem, transforming it into a functional haven for idyllic contemporary living.

Studio Tom has provided a second lease on life for Blonde House, a blonde-bricked mid-century gem, transforming it into a functional haven for idyllic contemporary living.

The blonde brick house, a relic of the 1950s, received a thoughtful makeover that paid homage to its original character. The project prioritised enhancing the existing mid-century elements while ensuring the space remained comfortable and inviting.

Despite spatial limitations, clever alterations maximised functionality. The original floorplan underwent a strategic revamp, with a focus on optimising the interior. Though the overall footprint remained largely unchanged, a meticulous reconfiguration yielded a more open and practical layout.

The laundry metamorphosed into a second bathroom, catering to the family's needs. In a clever swap, a slightly reduced living area made way for a commodious and modern kitchen, ideal for meal preparation and family gatherings.

The sunroom, a timber-rich extension bathed in natural light, forms the basis of a day well spent. This sun-drenched haven features a cosy daybed and a fireplace, creating a perfect spot for relaxation and unwinding, all while fostering a connection with the outdoors.

The strategic use of timeless materials like timber and black metal adds a touch of sophistication throughout, resulting in a space that seamlessly blends warmth, functionality, and a timeless aesthetic.

Project Summary
LocationMalvern East, NSW
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectStudio Tom
PhotographerTess Kelly
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap