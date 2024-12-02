Studio Tom has provided a second lease on life for Blonde House, a blonde-bricked mid-century gem, transforming it into a functional haven for idyllic contemporary living.

The blonde brick house, a relic of the 1950s, received a thoughtful makeover that paid homage to its original character. The project prioritised enhancing the existing mid-century elements while ensuring the space remained comfortable and inviting.

Despite spatial limitations, clever alterations maximised functionality. The original floorplan underwent a strategic revamp, with a focus on optimising the interior. Though the overall footprint remained largely unchanged, a meticulous reconfiguration yielded a more open and practical layout.

The laundry metamorphosed into a second bathroom, catering to the family's needs. In a clever swap, a slightly reduced living area made way for a commodious and modern kitchen, ideal for meal preparation and family gatherings.

The sunroom, a timber-rich extension bathed in natural light, forms the basis of a day well spent. This sun-drenched haven features a cosy daybed and a fireplace, creating a perfect spot for relaxation and unwinding, all while fostering a connection with the outdoors.

The strategic use of timeless materials like timber and black metal adds a touch of sophistication throughout, resulting in a space that seamlessly blends warmth, functionality, and a timeless aesthetic.