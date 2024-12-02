Blairgowrie Gable Beach House, created by Thy Tran Architecture, stands as a testament to architectural ingenuity on the shores of Blairgowrie's Mornington Peninsula.

Set against the captivating backdrop of the back beaches merely 500 metres away, this residence emerges as a retirement haven for a discerning Melbourne couple. A harmonious fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and resilience, the house redefines coastal living with its thoughtful design and durable construction.

The exterior of Blairgowrie Gable Beach House proudly showcases three elongated gable pavilions, paying homage to the traditional beach houses that dot the surrounding landscape. Cloaked in dark aluminium cladding, the exterior ensures not only a striking visual presence but also robust protection against the harsh coastal weather and bushfire-prone surroundings. The dark grey façade seamlessly integrates with the rugged coastal panorama, creating a lasting and visually striking impression.

As one steps into the interior, a meticulous selection of materials unveils itself, presenting a palette of polished concrete floors, timber veneer cabinetry, and dolomite super white benchtops. The open floor plan fosters a seamless connection between the indoor spaces and the breathtaking coastal setting, allowing natural light and air to permeate, creating a serene and expansive atmosphere.

The collaborative spirit that shaped Blairgowrie Gable Beach House is a standout feature. The clients actively engaged in the design process, resulting in a seamless partnership between architect and builder. This collaborative approach birthed a residence that transcends conventional expectations, offering a living space that is both practical and extraordinary.

Beyond the immediate needs of the retiring couple, the architectural blueprint accommodates extra bedrooms, designed with foresight to welcome future generations. This forward-thinking approach transforms the house into a family legacy, poised to cater to the evolving needs of multiple generations.

Sustainable initiatives, including bore water provision, double-glazed windows, a 7kW PV array, and an electric vehicle charging station, further underscore the residence's commitment to lasting environmental impact.

Blairgowrie Gable Beach House is a masterpiece that seamlessly combines bold design, environmental resilience, and a collaborative ethos. It stands tall as a lasting testament to the beauty and challenges of coastal living, a true embodiment of the dreams and aspirations of its inhabitants.