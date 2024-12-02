Heavily influenced by the request for a five-car garage, Tecture’s Blade House have looked to conceal the motor vehicle terminal with a concrete-heavy design which is heightened by a timber screen that covers nearly the entire facade.

Located in Albury, the site’s rear yard faces to the south. The challenge was to devise a home that would alleviate the issues of orientation, which was done through the implementation of concrete blades. One blade conceals the garage doors and subtly outlines the entryway and allows for a double-height home with an exposed concrete interior, while another runs from north to south and connects the living and bedroom spaces texturally.

Glazing on either side of the living spaces allows for a maximum influx of natural light, with views to the north and a shaded backyard. There has been a winter and summer terrace implemented at corresponding sides of the house, with the winter drawing sunlight, and the summer holding a fireplace with a pool and views out to the forest.