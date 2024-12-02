Blackwood Rest: Reimagining a holiday house as a tranquil refuge

The architects revisited this project 12 years after their original design was realised to transform it from a vibrant space for entertaining into a tranquil refuge from city life.

Despite wearing a once-in-a-hundred-year storm since being built, a freak flood incident in 2016 had damaged the home’s interiors. The original architects were invited back to restore the home and adapt it to its immediate surrounds, which had changed over the years. Specifically, the owner had installed a dam next to the structure, and wanted the redesigned home to make the most of the water views.

In response, the architects made changes to the home’s internal layout to best capture views while also shoring it up against potential future floods.

Wet areas were relocated to make way for a larger bedroom and the size of the entry space has been reduced to extend the living spaces and allow fire-side dining.

Robust new external-grade render was applied to the internal walls to protect against water and more windows were added to overlook the lake, making the cottage look like a glowing lantern after dark.

According to the architects, house is not the typical “Aussie shack”, but rather a more modern cottage interpretation.