Located on a narrow, straight block, Blackheath Courtyard House responds entirely to its surroundings. The linear dwelling is a reflection of its site, with the industrial aesthetic applied by Pearson Architecture referencing the corrugated iron of rural buildings seen throughout the Blue Mountains region.

The skinny block sits on the edge of a lane that lies close to the centre of Blackheath. Purchased by the client, the site’s condition was entirely different, with bramble weeds and pine needles effectively blanketing the ground. After the weeds were cleared, Pearson created a brief in conjunction with the client to create a welcoming home that was modest in its footprint and scale, with the ability to accommodate guests on a whim.

The dwelling has been purposely designed to intertwine with the site along the full length of the laneway. Its abstract facade — a mixture of timber, steel and garden trellises — seamlessly fits amongst the streetscape.

A double-layer insulated concrete slab with a hydronic heated flooring system forms the base of the home. A number of courtyards that have been thoughtfully screened by the practice ensure a strong connection to the garden throughout. The courtyards offer shading from the sun, and allow for an influx of natural light to spaces within the home. The east-facing facade cantilevers out above a concrete blockwork wall that works to connect the structure with the street.

The silver-top ash, dark grey corrugated steel, and painted fibre cement sheet will age and change in complexion over time, especially as the vines over the screens continue to grow. The interior features a colour palette infused with green and grey, that channels the forests and mountains.

Building to the constraints to the site, Pearson Architecture have thoughtfully devised Blackheath Courtyard House as a dwelling that tips its hat to its unique location and wider setting. The home will slowly change its facade over time, with its industrial styling to age and evolve in unison with its occupants.