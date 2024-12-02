Beauty Point House

From the architect:

With expansive views, this luxury property located in Mosman creates a vista from each outlook with a seamless indoor / outdoor flow. Expertly selected materiality offers a refined palette with bold contrasts through intricate marble veining, metallic finishes & textured render.

Double-height ceilings featuring domed skylights compliment contoured edges and draw on an abundance of natural light. Every minutiae detail has been considered, with a rich palette set against a crisp white exterior to accentuate the grand scale of such a residence.

The ground floor unveils a stage for effortless entertaining and relaxation, adorned with an open-plan kitchen featuring a Calacatta Verde marble island from Exquisite Surfaces embellished with Parisi 'Libero' Tapware. These features are further complemented by the Onyx Verde stone that graces the surfaces of the living and dining areas. This curated selection of natural stones sets a tone of timeless luxury throughout the space.

Venture to the first floor, and you'll be met with three generously sized bedrooms as well as the grand master suite, boasting its own living space, luxurious ensuite, and a walk-in robe.

But the real magic happens in the basement. Picture yourself unwinding in the wine cellar, surrounded by your favourite vintages. Or perhaps you prefer movie nights in the home cinema, where every film becomes an immersive experience. And let's not forget the luxury car garage, where your prized possessions can rest in style.

In essence, this residence is more than just a house—it's a sanctuary where luxury meets lifestyle.