Beach vibes in a “pleated” timber house

A folded (or “pleated") roof form and charred cypress cladding are nicely highlighted in this extension to a weatherboard house in Highett, Victoria.

The architect considers the extension’s pleated roof to be equal parts an homage to the folded plate roof forms used in mid-century modern architecture, and the iconic bathing boxes found along Port Philip Bay.

This technique was used to allow clerestory windows, which would bring light deep into the living spaces of the extension from the north, east and west. The six clerestory windows are all shaped differently - a key strategy to address the day lighting issues that tend to occur in a south-facing yard.

Two new bathrooms were also created in the existing section of the home and some internal walls were repositioned to create a master suite with a walkthrough wardrobe and two new bedrooms.

The breeze through the house, the tactility of the materials, even day lighting and large open doors and windows all contribute to a relaxing, beachy feeling throughout the home.