Beach house alteration provides additional living and sleeping areas

The Blairgowrie Beach House project retained and altered the rear proportion of the existing building – and expanded the dwelling forward on a steeply sloped site.

Designed by DX Architects, this alteration and expansion of the Morning Peninsula house accommodated additional living and sleeping spaces.

By expanding the dwelling forward, the architects were able to create a clear entrance into the dwelling and setup a structure which stepped down the sloped site.

The new first floor incorporates a large cantilevered metal clad form which created a covered area for car parking, counteracted with concrete rendered vertical walls which pushed out to level the land.

Continuing formal manipulations, the metal clad form had volumes carved out to incorporate a balcony space and a feature vertical window.

The external materials were selected to compliment the colours of the landscape, particularly within the context of the costal Moonah trees.

Part of the existing dwelling was re-clad in silver top ash timber shiplap cladding which has been left to naturally grey off. The new additions were finished in custom folded dark metal zinc cladding with featured vertical standing seam at the panel joins, while the base of the building was finished with a light grey concrete render over concrete blockwork walls.

White plasterboard, select plywood panels, European oak timber flooring, and custom metal rod balustrades make up the interior.





The built-in joinery also features open timber shelving, and matching wall panels to add texture to the interior spaces.

The kitchen has been detailed with a feature stone and timber benchtop – with a waterfall edge to the island benchtop – which is matched with a stone splashback window.