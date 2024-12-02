The curvaceous, elegant Beach House, designed by Bureau Proberts, seeks to bring home-like proportions into a multi-residential typology.

The 14-level development, located in Broadbeach on Queensland’s Gold Coast, features 12-full floor residences, with a penthouse spanning two storeys.

The interiors seek to maximise ocean views, with a thoughtful curation of tones and materials including timber and travertine making for a natural aesthetic.

Floor to ceiling windows and north-facing views maximise natural light. Each residence features a 4.3m kitchen island bench, dual work from home spaces, butler’s pantry, a second multi-purpose room and access to the exclusive resident’s only rooftop sanctuary, replete with a heated infinity pool, spa, gym, sauna and a sunken lounge.