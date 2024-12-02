Bay house refurb provides new lease of life

From the architect:

With its wide street frontage and charming façade, modifications to this eastern suburbs residence included new garaging, pool and cabana as well as significant internal modifications.

The brief was to maximise the north-west facing living areas at the rear which butt up to the pool along the western boundary, as well as updating the interiors and facade. The feel was to be relaxed with light colours and finishes that would remain timeless.

The connection between the family / kitchen area and pool cabana at the rear of the house is via a covered terrace with timber lined ceilings, detailed timber clad columns and beautiful Beauford sandstone paving. Concealed sliding doors that define these rooms allow for a wonderful free-flowing connection when fully open.

Externally, the house was painted white and new slate and copper roofs installed. Vertical timber cladding to the garage extends through to the internal walls of the cabana and joinery.

Internally, the existing jarrah timber boards were stained dark, providing a nice contrast to the white shaker panelled joinery and Carrara marble tops throughout.