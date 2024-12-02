From the architect:

Architecturally designed with views over rolling green hills, Bassano is a luxurious and eclectic space.

Bassano is also the transformation and combination of two cabins in Red Hill to create a luxurious retreat as a private suite and an artist studio.

The exteriors of the cabin meet the natural landscape through a blend of pale brick and timber battens. Inside, the experience contrasts through industrial materialities and bold forms, such as in the steel spine, industrial kitchen and travertine floor tiles.

Traditional ceiling beams pay homage to the region's farmhouses, and constant views of surrounding farmland maintain a connection to the environment.

A central reeded glass wall separates the two zones of the living quarters. One side contains a kitchen, breakfast nook, lounge and fireplace, while the other features the main bedroom, robe, and a centrepiece custom concrete bath dramatically illuminated by a skylight.

A double-sided fireplace also demarcates the lounge and bedroom spaces with curated vintage Italian and French pieces resting in harmony with contemporary Australian furniture.

The result is a richly textured space with a keen sense of individuality, creativity and comfort.