Bardon Courtyard House is a new large 517sq.m 5-bedroom family home, built on a 797sq.m north facing sloping block in the inner city Brisbane suburb of Bardon.

The house is designed for a busy professional couple that wanted a family home that would be centred on outdoor activities with their children and accommodate extended family, friends, and home-based work commitments.

The central hub of the home is the kitchen – dining, family room and a large covered outdoor room.

These key spaces are arranged around a central courtyard that is open on the eastern side where it is bounded by a 15M lap pool.

The courtyard is complimented by 2 additional garden zones that are spread across the site. The 3 zones of green space; the north facing front garden, east facing central courtyard, and south facing lawn and olive grove have informed the planning of the house.

The placement and orientation of rooms, food preparation and cooking benches, windows, doors, and built-in seating all address the garden zones.

The green zones punctuate the plan, breaking down the large floor area and allowing plenty of light, sun, ventilation, and views in every room of the house in a very private setting.