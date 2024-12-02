Situated in the Adelaide Hills, Balhannah House responds uniquely to its context with the creation of three separate pavilions that form the abode, created by Mountford Williamson Architecture.

Given that the home sits in the Adelaide Hills, it was imperative that the views be harnessed as best as possible. The three pavilions, linked to one another, splay around the curve of the hillside. Each pavilion has its own function, with the living areas located in the central pavilion with the more intimate areas located in the other two.

Designed for a retired couple, the grouped pavilions allow for friends and family to come and stay, as well as allowing the occupants to shut off sections they don’t require. The front door is accessed past a blade wall, made out of local stone. Visitors are offered views of a Eucalyptus plantation across a large dam and to the panorama beyond.

One of the pavilions was formerly a bed and breakfast that sat on the site before the current owners acquired it. The two new pavilions are a contemporary take on the cottage, which sees a palette of timber, stone and corrugated steel adopted.

The separation of each pavilion maximises natural light and outdoor living. A timber deck wraps around the home reminiscent of the traditional verandah. High level glazing allows views of the sky and adjacent trees. Internal stone walls bring a sense of earthiness and warmth inside.