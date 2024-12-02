Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Australia’s skinniest house: A unique response to a small site

Australia’s skinniest house: A unique response to a small site

With a 5.5 metre wide, west-facing street frontage that overlooked a railway line, the design for this house required a careful approach.

36306.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36307.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36308.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36309.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36310.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36311.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36312.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36313.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36314.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36315.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36316.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36317.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36318.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36319.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36320.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36321.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36322.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36323.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36324.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36325.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36326.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36327.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36328.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36329.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36330.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36331.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36332.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36333.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36334.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36335.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36336.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36337.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36338.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36339.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36340.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36341.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36342.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36343.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36344.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36345.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36346.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36347.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36348.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36349.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36350.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36351.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36352.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36353.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36354.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36355.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36356.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36357.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36358.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36359.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36360.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36361.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36362.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36363.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36364.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36365.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36366.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36367.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36368.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36369.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36370.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36371.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36372.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36373.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36374.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36375.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36376.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36377.jpg

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36378.png

sharestar

1 of 73 slides

36322-1.jpg

From the designer:

Possibly Australia’s skinniest house, Two Pavilion House was developed in response to a difficult site. With a 5.5 metre wide, west-facing street frontage that overlooked a railway line, the design for this house required a careful approach.

The decision to split the house into two pavilions was driven by two factors. One was to create a courtyard that provided daylight and natural ventilation while still acoustically sheltering the house from the adjacent railway line. The second reason was to allow for flexible arrangements of habitation; being that the house can be occupied as a single detached, three bedroom dwelling, or as a two bedroom house with a self-contained bedsit. This created a house that could be occupied by a multi-generational family, provide rental income, incorporate a home office, or a second living area.

The central space that connects the two pavilions acts as an important hub for the home with the kitchen and outdoor eating area as the literal heart. The main living area located at the rear of the home opens out to a small backyard that captures south-easterly breezes.

The material palette for the house was chosen in response to its context; to mimic the houses in the surrounding neighbourhood, so as to soften the visual impact of its tall thin proportions. The timber screen on the front façade appears to be lattice work from a distance, referencing materials used in the suburb, but reveals itself to be a pattern of circles as the viewer approaches the house. These screens are located at the east and west ends of the house, which work to provide privacy and shade the house from morning and afternoon sun. They were made by CNC routing circles into shiplap boards.

Materials were also chosen to minimise trades to save cost and environmental impact. Joinery units were designed to be freestanding, and plywood pieces to ensure that they could be re-used in the future.

Two Pavilion House has a small footprint but provides a variety of living spaces that can be reconfigured depending on how the house is occupied. The design provides a solution to the flexibility required for 21st-century housing. It’s an example of contemporary infill housing in the inner suburbs, and the capacity to provide solutions for affordable housing by working with a challenging site.

Project Summary
LocationBrisbane, QLD
Year2014
StatusComplete
Size140 m²
Budget$350,000
Credits
ArchitectToussaint and Volz
PhotographerTom Ferguson
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap