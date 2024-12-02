Auburn Residence

From the architect:

Located on a gently sloping site in a heritage-graded precinct of Hawthorn East, this project is a renovation and extension to an existing double-fronted Victorian terrace home. The original front rooms have been retained and restored, repurposed as a new master bedroom and ensuite, home office and guest bedroom, refreshed by new internal finishes and light fittings.

Responding to the northerly rear orientation, the new generous kitchen, dining and living spaces have been located to the rear, connecting seamlessly to the backyard via large sliding stacker doors. A palette of pale oak timbers, warm greys and lightly textured stone and concrete add texture and warmth to the spaces, with subtle blue accent joinery and wall finishes add touches of colour throughout.

An internal courtyard with an open steel and glass feature staircase brings light into the centre of the house and serves as a focal point, leading to the two upstairs bedrooms, bathrooms and children’s retreat.

Externally the rear façade features cement-sheet cladding with semi-random expressed joints, punctuated by the upstairs retreat window with metal surrounds. This is contrasted with the textured handmade pressed bricks on the ground level and organic curves in the backyard landscaping.

With a strong commitment to sustainability, this project also incorporates passive design principles to minimise energy usage and carbon emission. This included the specification of highly insulated double glazed PVC windows, extensive thermal insulation to all external walls and roofs, high-performing building wrap to minimise air leakage and a HRV system to redistribute air circulation throughout the home.