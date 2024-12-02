Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Ascot Club House

Ascot Club House

Located in the inner north-east of Brisbane, Ascot is a diverse neighbourhood with a strong tradition of Queenslander architecture.

0de7dfa7-4142-4857-bcf7-e4c3a85b6b84.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

0df5723b-b044-496b-99da-148410e36da2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

2cf871d4-899c-4f5d-a873-8a4ee083d461.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

37e93785-8c68-4f2c-9e09-a20381a14736.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

4a03bb86-36fc-4253-9f21-1eedb0588a96.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

4c3367e8-f6f0-49aa-a7a9-b3d320135384.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

53a7fb69-e2f2-406c-8acd-4b108720d04c.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

6100b806-7263-4459-b384-e52aa07a69c9.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

6240618d-c506-446d-881a-ec264000ce58.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

642ef02e-4801-4630-a2de-9adb65c6deef.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

814e9aac-a4d6-4977-8658-8cc45e42c2c1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

8813a86b-fee4-4efd-80ab-5c5cd225eb5d.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

896a4218-e074-4ddf-acf0-e6163fcdb27e.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

984cc0dd-14c9-4c2f-8886-aa0d2741feb4.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

f167be37-7f09-4d9a-960f-b2022dae68f7.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

From the architect:

Located in the inner north-east of Brisbane, Ascot is a diverse neighbourhood with a strong tradition of Queenslander architecture.

The unique brief for this project called for the relocation of the original 1912 Ascotian Queenslander to allow for a tennis court to be tucked into the rear. Later, less considerate additions have been removed, with the bones of the original building refreshed & repurposed.

When approaching this project, it was clear the inherent elegance of the Queenslander must remain the core of the building. This meant picking up traditional Queenslander language by expressing the construction method and featuring beautiful timber work.

Clear contemporary additions have been inserted to create a legible and complimentary transition between new and old. Large sliding steel doors fully retract on the ground floor to help create a large and seamless space from indoors to outdoors.

The materiality (timber, steel and concrete) on ground level creates a gentle atmospheric veranda littered with light and shade.

This was achieved using the language of horizontal planes made by timber planter trellis extended across the site from the main entertainment space/ entrance to the tennis court.

The result is a re-interpretation of the traditional Queenslander using contemporary elements, which create beautiful, usable spaces in response to the site and the brief.

Project Summary
LocationAscot, QLD
Year2023
StatusComplete
Size351 m²
Credits
ArchitectAlexandra Buchanan Architecture
PhotographerTom Roe
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap