Artarmon House

An outdated extension tacked onto an Artarmon Californian Bungalow formed the basis of Dieppe Design being commissioned to create stronger connections between the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Client and practice worked together to develop a masterplan. The plan included adding a master suite level that would overlook the pool and the surrounding trees. Beneath the suite, the designers created a large open plan living, kitchen, and dining area that would seamlessly connect to the existing pool.

The result would be a harmonious flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, perfect for the family of four and their dog to enjoy.

In addition to the functional requirements, the clients also had specific preferences in terms of aesthetics.

They wanted the use of concrete, timber, whites, and greys to create a sleek and modern look. Overall, the goal was to create a comfortable and stylish retreat for the family to unwind in after a busy day.