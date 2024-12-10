Art Pop House, located along the beach trails of the Mornington Peninsula, has overseen a colourful and textural transformation undertaken by The Stylesmiths. A holiday home that has evolved to be a full time residence, the Blairgowrie property is layered with Japanese charred timber - known as Yakisugi - precast artisan concrete and bold colourful accents.

The Stylesmiths’ Project Lead, David Puckering, worked in conjunction with the clientele to bring the vision to life. The entry, living, dining and kitchen have their own distinctive feel, doing away with an open plan mindset and delineated spaces to lounge, dine or sit quietly.

The whole space comprises a gallery-esque feel that centres around six striking pieces of art the couple have collected over time. Soft furnishings and accessories in exuberant colours mirror the wild yet soothing energy of the images.

The interior practice has implemented an integrated island entertainment unit, that acts as the centre of the living space. With the furniture ultimately revolving around the unit and breaking up the floorplan that forges two distinct zones, the unit effectively establishes structure within the space. The unit acts as a mediator between styles of the home, intersecting modernist minimal sensibilities with robust materials grounded in nature such as concrete, timber, blackened steel and handmade tiles.

The Yakisugi charred timber wraps around the exterior of the home, blending with the surrounding native vegetation, while doubling as a fire-resistant façade. The timber is utilised inside the home as a feature wall, introducing a sense of connectivity that balances out the entire design. Below the blackened timber is a large plinth of polished concrete extending the width of the room, furthering the home’s organic palette, with a new entertainment unit channeling the plinth with its design. Custom joinery set on cast concrete was designed to ensure the unit remains discreet. Slim, cream brick-tiles cover the reverse side of the central unit that divides the living room from the dining area. The handmade tiles are made with sand granules that channel the coastal setting and enhance the impact of the Aboriginal portrait layered on top.

In the kitchen original washed timber, grey splashbacks and cream pendants, typical of beach house style, have been given an upgrade with dramatic accents that continue the moody theme. Stylish matte black cabinetry and bronze mirror splashbacks add an organic warmth, matched in the pendant that adds functional light along the island bench.

Balancing colour, material and character, The Stylesmiths have brought texture to a home that now has a sense of permanency that it didn’t possess previously. The meticulousness and craftsmanship of the design process is on display for both the clients and their guests, bringing unfounded depth and clarity to a home that is now deservingly a full time residence.