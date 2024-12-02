Melbourne-based Nectaar has responded to the challenges of small-space living by applying its expertise in creating intuitively functional spaces at Army Avenue, imbuing three individual homes with a unique character, understated beauty, and functional longevity.

The project was commissioned by a client who wanted a home for his family of three, another for his parents, and the third as an investment property. Nectaar was involved from the outset, providing integrated architectural advice to optimise the building’s envelope.

"The entire process was driven by intentional and strategic design, resulting in multi-functional areas, concealed spaces, and durable features that can adapt alongside Adrian’s growing family," says Nectaar's founder, Bec Douros.

Nectar’s unique approach saw the incorporation of structural curves and details to create an illusion of more space. Curved-edge shelves, wall fixtures, and entryways soften the design and conserve room, while promoting a sense of flow and highlighting certain areas, such as the kitchen and curved bar, as inviting spaces to gather.

"Although the three homes have been intimately designed to reflect the different styles and needs of each resident, the interiors are cohesively flooded with an airy softness that is complemented by subtle yet bold textural differences, alongside stone and colour details," says Douros.