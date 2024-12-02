Designed by Megowan Architectural, Argo House uses the full extent of its compact 214sqm South Yarra site. The stylish family home has been sized to fit within its tight location by the practice, who have overcome a number of adversities to create a home that revolves around a central courtyard.

With difficult planning interfaces at each boundary, the home was set up in a way that allowed for a backyard facing the south, in order to maximise space. The ground floor spaces and circulation are built around the courtyard, which faces the north east. Doubling as the entry to the residence, the courtyard also allows for an influx of natural light to flow into the living spaces of the home.

A textural palette of curved stone, plasterboard, render and tiled walls work to create a sense of spaciousness in spite of the quaint footprint of the dwelling. Two sculptural staircases allow for a smooth transition towards the more private quarters of the home. Skylights, privacy screens and a glazed roof hatch allow for playful patterns and shadows to be cast across walls, that pleasantly disrupt the quiet assuredness of the home’s interior.

A number of outdoor spaces have been implemented by the practice, despite the small block. Four spaces in total are regarded as external, with the front garden, central courtyard, a rear garden and roof deck that overlooks the CBD and South Yarra providing strong connections to the outdoors.

Argo House is able to hold strong connections to the outdoors and a sense of openness in spite of the quaint site it is located upon. Megowan Architectural have clearly taken great care into crafting each space within the home, to ensure the elegant spaces transition seamlessly into one another allowing for comfortable and luxurious inner city living.